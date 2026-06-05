HR&CE forms panel to probe irregularities at Tiruchendur temple

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Friday constituted a six-member committee to inquire into alleged irregularities in services at the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy Temple, days after HR&CE Minister S Ramesh conducted a surprise inspection at the shrine.
According to an order issued by HR&CE Commissioner TG Vinay, the panel has been tasked with examining complaints related to the Rs 100 special darshan ticket, Annadhanam scheme, accommodation booking and other temple services.
The committee comprises HR&CE Joint Commissioner (Law) K Jayapriya, Deputy Commissioner K Thangam, Assistant Commissioner P Baskaran, Ramanathapuram temple senior auditor C Karthikeyan, and officials M Bhagavathi and Mayakannan.
"The committee has been formed on the instructions of Minister S Ramesh to investigate the irregularities reported at the Tiruchendur temple, " the department said.
The panel has been directed to conduct a detailed review of the functioning of the Annadhanam scheme, devotees' lodging facilities and registration procedures, and submit its report before June 20.