HR&CE forms panel to probe irregularities at Tiruchendur temple

According to an order issued by HR&CE Commissioner TG Vinay, the panel has been tasked with examining complaints related to the Rs 100 special darshan ticket, Annadhanam scheme, accommodation booking and other temple services.

The committee comprises HR&CE Joint Commissioner (Law) K Jayapriya, Deputy Commissioner K Thangam, Assistant Commissioner P Baskaran, Ramanathapuram temple senior auditor C Karthikeyan, and officials M Bhagavathi and Mayakannan.