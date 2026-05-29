Minister S Ramesh's surprise temple visit exposes alleged bribery in VIP darshan

CHENNAI: A surprise visit by State Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Ramesh to the famed Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple on Friday (May 29) allegedly exposed irregularities in the conduct of VIP darshan, triggering fresh scrutiny of temple administration.
According to sources, the minister entered the temple disguised as an ordinary devotee, wearing a face mask and a black t-shirt and without informing local officials in advance. The move was aimed at assessing facilities available to devotees and verifying complaints that money was being collected unofficially for expedited darshan.
During the visit, priests allegedly demanded money from the minister’s aide for access through the VIP darshan route. Initial reports indicated that Rs 1,500 was sought, while other accounts suggested that a Rs 4,000 was collected through G-Pay before darshan was facilitated. The minister is understood to have used his aide to verify the allegations before intervening.
“Complaints had been received regarding the collection of money in the name of VIP darshan. The inspection was conducted to ascertain the facts,” sources familiar with the development said.
After learning the identity of the devotee, those involved reportedly tendered a written apology. The minister also reviewed crowd management, basic amenities and the functioning of temple staff.
Sources said he questioned devotees about their experience and sought details on whether preferential access was being granted in exchange for money. He also reviewed issues linked to an earlier ticketing irregularity case in which a temple employee had been suspended.