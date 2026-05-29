Minister S Ramesh's surprise temple visit exposes alleged bribery in VIP darshan

According to sources, the minister entered the temple disguised as an ordinary devotee, wearing a face mask and a black t-shirt and without informing local officials in advance. The move was aimed at assessing facilities available to devotees and verifying complaints that money was being collected unofficially for expedited darshan.

During the visit, priests allegedly demanded money from the minister’s aide for access through the VIP darshan route. Initial reports indicated that Rs 1,500 was sought, while other accounts suggested that a Rs 4,000 was collected through G-Pay before darshan was facilitated. The minister is understood to have used his aide to verify the allegations before intervening.