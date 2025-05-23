HR&CE dept creates history under CM Stalin's Dravidian Model governance

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has highlighted significant achievements under the Dravidian Model governance, stating that it has undertaken major renovation and construction works in 19 temples at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore. It has also carved a niche for itself by restoring and renovating as many as 274 temples that are over 1,000 years old since the DMK returned to power in 2021, according to a government statement.

Among its achievements, the department has installed rope cars and electric lift facilities in hill temples, including Palani, Sholinghur and Tiruneermalai and Swamimalai, at a cost of Rs 210 crore to aid devotees—particularly the elderly and persons with disabilities—in offering prayers without difficulty.

As per the direction of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the department has ensured that temple-related activities are carried out in an organised and exemplary manner. It has conducted consecration ceremonies for as many as 2,967 temples, with the 3000th scheduled to take place on June 5 at the Thirupugalur Agneeswarar Temple in Nagapattinam district.

Temple lands worth Rs 7,671 crore have been retrieved from encroachers. In addition, the department has surveyed over two lakh acres of temple land and installed 1,23,851 boundary stones to demarcate temple properties. The statement added that revenue generated from immovable temple assets amounted to Rs 1,054 crore during the period.

The department was recently honoured with the SKOCH Award 2025 for its Integrated Temple Management System. It also received the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award for Cultural Heritage Conservation for the restoration of the Abathsahayeswarar Temple in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur district.

Furthermore, the department has extended the full-day Annadhanam scheme to 13 temples. Currently, 764 temples offer mid-day meals, benefitting over 3.5 crore devotees annually. Other notable achievements include hosting the International Muthamizh Mugam Conference and appointing non-Brahmin archakars in temples.

Under the DMK regime, the department launched Tamil-language prayers in 48 temples, now expanded to 294 temples. It also revived the gold investment scheme, monetising unused temple gold to generate revenue of Rs 17.81 crore.