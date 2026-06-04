HR&CE cracks down on Tiruchendur temple irregularities; transfers key officials

Several other officials attached to the Tiruchendur temple administration, including Assistant Commissioner and PA S Meivel, were also transferred as part of the department's corrective measures.

Confirming the action, Minister S Ramesh said the government had initiated administrative changes to prevent recurrence of such practices and restore accountability in temple management.

"Important officials have been transferred to identify and prevent irregularities at the Tiruchendur temple. New officers have been appointed. I have also ordered the constitution of an inquiry committee," the Minister said.