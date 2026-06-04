HR&CE cracks down on Tiruchendur temple irregularities; transfers key officials

CHENNAI: Days after Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister S Ramesh carried out a surprise inspection at the famed Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy Temple and unearthed alleged irregularities involving the collection of money from devotees for darshan, the department on Thursday transferred a series of key temple officials, including Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer K Ramu, and posted a fresh administrative team to the shrine.
The sweeping reshuffle, ordered by HR&CE Commissioner TG Vinay, comes amid mounting scrutiny over complaints of bribery and alleged procedural violations at one of the State's most prominent temples.
According to the transfer order, A Arunachalam has been appointed as the new Executive Officer of the Tiruchendur temple, while incumbent EO K Ramu has been shifted to the Tiruverkadu Devi Karumariamman temple administration.
Several other officials attached to the Tiruchendur temple administration, including Assistant Commissioner and PA S Meivel, were also transferred as part of the department's corrective measures.
Confirming the action, Minister S Ramesh said the government had initiated administrative changes to prevent recurrence of such practices and restore accountability in temple management.
"Important officials have been transferred to identify and prevent irregularities at the Tiruchendur temple. New officers have been appointed. I have also ordered the constitution of an inquiry committee," the Minister said.