HR&CE clarifies on DT Next report

CHENNAI: Responding to the issues allegedly faced by non-Brahmin archakars, a senior official said that the government was taking all possible steps to ensure social justice is followed in the HR&CE temples.

The government is in touch with non-Brahmin priests appointed by HR&CE and it is the duty of the government to protect its staff, the official said.

The HR&CE top officials are monitoring these complaints and necessary action is taken and as a result the government-recruited archakars are performing pujas, the official added. “Video calls are made to these priests and thier grievances are being heard.

There are stray cases of complaints against Brahmin priests and these are again investigated by the respective officials in the temples. The government is committed to its policy and the practice of all community priests doing pujas is slowly being achieved,” the official said.