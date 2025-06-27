HPV vaccine equally important for men: Medical experts

CHENNAI: Often, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is associated with women and cervical cancers but medical experts opine that men too are affected by HPV, which can lead to various cancers among men.

In the 2025-26 budget, the State government had announced free HPV vaccines for girls aged 14 for Rs 36 crore, and had floated tenders for procurement, which would be available in another few months.

HPV is not limited to cervical cancer. It’s also associated with cancers of the vulva, vagina, anus, penis, and oropharynx, affecting both men and women, claim experts.

With peak HPV infection occurring between ages 15 and 25, early awareness and timely prevention are essential. With an affordable HPV vaccine now available, it has become even easier to protect individuals from HPV-associated cancers.

“Genital HPV infection can be caused by different types of HPV. Around 14-15 of them can cause cancer, and one in five men are infected by one of these,” said Dr Kavitha Sukumar, associate professor, surgical oncology, Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Egmore. “Women have screening tests for cervical cancer but for men, no screening test is currently available for HPV-related diseases or cancers. That’s why it’s important to get them vaccinated.”

It’s a two-dose vaccine, which must be given to a child between 9 and 14 years of age within a gap of six months. In case you miss it, they can be vaccinated up to 26 years but the impact is lesser. “When it’s between 15 and 26, three doses should be given. The vaccine is common for both genders,” she added.

According to reports, up to 90% of anal cancers 63% of penile cancers are associated with HPV. “One in three men are affected by the HPV virus. It can be transmitted through genital warts. Treatment remains chemotherapy and other cancer treatments,” said Dr Jayashree Natarajan, gynaecologic oncologist, associate professor, Cancer Institute, Adyar.

“The government introduced a vaccine for girls due to shortage of funds. It’s ideal to vaccinate both genders between 9 and 14 years. In many developed countries, the vaccine is given for both genders,” she pointed out. “However, women are more prone to cervical cancers than anal cancers, which is why more focus is given to them now.”

Self-hygiene is important, and individuals must avoid multiple partner relationships. Among men, the virus manifests as penal and oral cancer. “Oral hygiene is important to prevent oral cancer. Vaccines are more effective in an individual before he/she begins sexual intercourse,” said Dr D Sureshkumar, professor of surgical oncology, Royapettah GH.