How long will they keep deceiving us: Vijay slams DMK for backtracking on scrapping NEET

CHENNAI: Attacking the ruling DMK a day after the party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin admitted that only the Union government has the powers to scrap NEET, a political and social issue of great significance in Tamil Nadu, actor-politician Vijay quoted a famous song from an MGR film to allege that the party was fooling the public with false promises.

In a social media post, Vijay quoted the song, ‘How long will they deceive us in this country, our own country?’ He then alleged that the ruling party’s tactic was to gain votes by giving false assurances during elections and then fooling the public by not fulfilling them once in power.

While there are several examples for this, the most major one is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical education, he said.

“As the national-level test was a major campaign issue during the 2021 Assembly election, the DMK promised to cancel it and claimed that they had a plan to do that to gain the trust and votes of the masses to come to power. Now the government says only the central government has the authority to cancel NEET. Isn’t this a betrayal of the people who voted for the party based on their promises,” he asked.

Vijay added that the ruling government’s attempts to deceive the people with lies would no longer be successful in the future.