How cinema remains gateway for south Indian politics

CHENNAI: In the rich tapestry of South Indian public life, the transition from the silver screen to the seat of power is a cultural phenomenon. For decades, the boundary between celluloid heroics and legislative leadership has been porous, driven by a unique blend of charismatic stardom and deep-rooted regional identity.
The blueprint for this crossover was laid in the mid-20th century by M Karunanidhi (aka Kalaignar), and MG Ramachandran (MGR) in Tamil Nadu and NT Rama Rao (NTR) in Andhra Pradesh.
Karunanidhi, though a titan of politics, first conquered the world of cinema as a revolutionary screenwriter. Over five decades, he transitioned from being a scriptwriter to a five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
MGR, a superstar who personified the “man of the masses”, became chief minister in 1977, cementing a legacy of welfare that lasted decades. Following him, his protege J Jayalalithaa transitioned from a celebrated actress to a formidable political force known as ‘Amma’.
In Andhra Pradesh, NTR achieved the nearly impossible. Often cast as Krishna or Rama on screen, he formed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 and became chief minister within nine months, riding the “Telugu pride” wave.
While the titans dominated the early years, Vijayakant, affectionately known as “Captain”, carved out a unique space in Tamil Nadu. In 2005, he launched the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam as a direct alternative to the established DMK and AIADMK.
In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan both entered politics, but it was Kalyan who proved his resilience, suffering electoral setbacks for nearly a decade. It paid off spectacularly in 2024. He ascended to the role of Deputy Chief Minister.
Karnataka too has a long history of actors entering politics. Among them is Anant Nag, who is often referred to as “gentleman politician”. Unlike many stars who rely on “larger-than-life” heroism, Nag’s political journey was built on intellectual depth and grassroots governance. He famously noted that politics requires a level of compromise that sometimes clashed with his artistic sensibilities.
Another legend from Karnataka, who was often called a kingmaker was Dr Rajkumar. Unlike many of his contemporaries in neighbouring states, “Annavaru” (Big Brother) never sought elective office nor launched a political party, yet he wielded immense political and social influence. His support could shift the political climate of Karnataka without him ever stepping on to a podium as a candidate.
In Kerala’s political landscape, “Action Hero” Suresh Gopi broke the bipolar dominance and won BJP it’s first Lok Sabha seat in 2024 general elections.
Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth represent two different kinds of “what if” stories -- one who jumped in with full force, but faced the harsh reality of electoral math, and another who kept the world guessing for decades. Rajinikanth’s relationship with politics is perhaps the most scrutinised in Indian history. Since his famous 1996 remark -- “Even God cannot save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa is voted back to power” -which was credited with swinging that election, his entry was seen as inevitable.In 2017, he finally announced his intent to launch a party but he officially withdrew in late 2021.
The tradition of seamless transition into politics continues with Vijay, who officially entered the fray in early 2024. By May 2026, Vijay has successfully converted one of India’s largest fan bases into a political cadre.