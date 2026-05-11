How cinema remains gateway for south Indian politics

The blueprint for this crossover was laid in the mid-20th century by M Karunanidhi (aka Kalaignar), and MG Ramachandran (MGR) in Tamil Nadu and NT Rama Rao (NTR) in Andhra Pradesh.

Karunanidhi, though a titan of politics, first conquered the world of cinema as a revolutionary screenwriter. Over five decades, he transitioned from being a scriptwriter to a five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu.