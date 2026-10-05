How can you challenge a statewide scheme? Madras High Court to private bus operator

N Kalamani, a stage carriage operator from Erode, has filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court challenging the expansion of the free bus travel scheme for women and transwomen.

In her plea, she stated that the DMK government had introduced the ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ Zero-Ticket Bus Travel (ZTBT) Scheme for women and transwomen. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced in the State Assembly on August 24 that it would be expanded to ordinary-fare buses in mofussil and hilly areas under the name ‘Vetri Payanam’, with effect from October 2, at an estimated annual expenditure of around Rs 6,000 crore.