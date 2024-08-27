Housing to climate change: TN CM’s two-year fellowship prog identifies 12 areas

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s two-year fellowship programme has identified 12 areas including augmentation of water resources, improving educational standards and ecological balance and climate change for 2024-2026.

In its effort to achieve the best-in-class good governance in all aspects, the State government has introduced the two-year ‘Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme (TNCMFP)’.

The Fellows will monitor and evaluate, identify issues, and aid data-driven decision making on assigned programmes to address the gaps, if any, in service delivery and optimise it, in line with the global best practices. Accordingly, the Special Programme Implementation Department (SPID) is the nodal department, and Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchy, is the academic partner to implement TNCMFP.

A senior official from the SPID said a notification was issued inviting applications from eligible candidates for the TNCMFP, 2024-26. The Fellows will be assigned to various departments under 12 thematic areas that include augmentation of water resources, agricultural production, productivity, and creation of marketing linkages, rural and urban housing, improving educational standards and improving health indicators.

“Other sectors include, social inclusion, infrastructure and industrial development, skill development and entrepreneurship development, institutional credit, youth welfare, ecological balance and climate change and data governance,” he added. “The two-year fellowship will have a monthly stipend of Rs 65,000 and an additional allowance of Rs 10,000 for incidental expenses. Preference will be given to PhD holders with the maximum age limit of 35 years (depends on reservation).”

The official said the three-stage selection process included computer-based test, written examination and personal interview.