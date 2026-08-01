Housing Census begins on August 1 in Tamil Nadu; 1.15 lakh enumerators on duty

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will launch the Houselisting and Housing Census on Saturday, setting in motion the first phase of Census 2027, with more than 1.15 lakh enumerators undertaking a month-long door-to-door exercise across the State in what officials describe as India's first fully digital Census.
The field operation, scheduled from August 1 to 30, will cover every household across nearly 1.2 lakh house listing blocks under 1,026 administrative charges. Around 19,000 supervisors have been deployed to oversee the enumeration process.
Using a 33-question schedule, enumerators will collect details on housing conditions, basic amenities and access to essential utilities, all of this through a dedicated mobile application, replacing conventional paper-based data collection.
Officials said the technology-driven exercise is expected to improve accuracy, reduce processing time and ensure seamless data management. "The Houselisting and Housing Census provides the statistical foundation for evidence-based policymaking, targeted welfare delivery and long-term development planning at every level of governance," officials said.
Ahead of the field exercise, Tamil Nadu registered an encouraging response to the newly introduced self-enumeration facility, with more than 10 lakh households submitting their details online between July 17 and 31. Residents who have already completed self-enumeration have been asked to keep their Self-Enumeration ID ready for verification during the enumerator's visit. However, households that did not use the online facility will also be covered.
Officials reiterated that all information collected is protected under the Census Act, 1948, and will remain strictly confidential. They added that the digital collection and processing of data comply with the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, assuring citizens that the information would be used solely for statistical analysis and public policy formulation.
The first phase of Census 2027 begins on August 1 and will conclude on August 30
Over 1.15 lakh enumerators will participate in the month-long door-to-door exercise
It will cover households across nearly 1.2 lakh house listing blocks under 1,026 administrative charges
Approximately 19,000 supervisors have been deployed to oversee the enumeration process
Armed with a mobile application, enumerators will collect details on housing conditions, basic amenities and access to essential utilities through a 33-question schedule