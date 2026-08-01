Housing Census begins on August 1 in Tamil Nadu; 1.15 lakh enumerators on duty

Officials said the technology-driven exercise is expected to improve accuracy, reduce processing time and ensure seamless data management. "The Houselisting and Housing Census provides the statistical foundation for evidence-based policymaking, targeted welfare delivery and long-term development planning at every level of governance," officials said.

Ahead of the field exercise, Tamil Nadu registered an encouraging response to the newly introduced self-enumeration facility, with more than 10 lakh households submitting their details online between July 17 and 31. Residents who have already completed self-enumeration have been asked to keep their Self-Enumeration ID ready for verification during the enumerator's visit. However, households that did not use the online facility will also be covered.

Officials reiterated that all information collected is protected under the Census Act, 1948, and will remain strictly confidential. They added that the digital collection and processing of data comply with the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, assuring citizens that the information would be used solely for statistical analysis and public policy formulation.