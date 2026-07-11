33 questions to be asked during Tamil Nadu's digital Census drive; check list here

According to a Daily Thanthi report, as part of the Census exercise, officials will collect responses to 33 questions covering housing, household facilities, assets, and basic demographic details. People will also have the option of self-registering through a mobile application.

Authorities have also warned that furnishing false information during the Census data collection exercise could attract a fine of Rs 1,000.

The following are the 33 questions to be asked during the Census, according to the report: