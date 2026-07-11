Tamil Nadu

33 questions to be asked during Tamil Nadu's digital Census drive; check list here

Authorities have also warned that furnishing false information during the Census data collection exercise could attract a fine of Rs 1,000
Tamil Nadu's digital Census drive
Tamil Nadu's digital Census drive to be conducted from August 1Daily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will begin its population Census from August 1 as part of the 2025-26 nationwide exercise, which will be conducted entirely in digital mode.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, as part of the Census exercise, officials will collect responses to 33 questions covering housing, household facilities, assets, and basic demographic details. People will also have the option of self-registering through a mobile application.

Authorities have also warned that furnishing false information during the Census data collection exercise could attract a fine of Rs 1,000.

The following are the 33 questions to be asked during the Census, according to the report:

1. Apartment/building name

2. Door number

3. Main material used for the floor

4. Main material used for the walls - red bricks or cement hollow blocks

5. Main material used for the roof - concrete ceiling or wooden ceiling

6. Whether the house is currently in use

7. Type of house - Individual house or an apartment

8. Family number - Family ID/Ration Card number

9. Total number of people living in the house

10. Name of the head of the household

11. Gender of the head of the household

12. Social category/caste of the head of the household - SC, ST, or others

13. Ownership status of the house - Own house or rented

14. Number of living rooms in the house

15. Number of married couples living in the house

16. Main source of drinking water - Lake, river, well

17. Mode of drinking water supply - Through pipelines or borewell

18. Availability of electricity

19. Availability of a toilet

20. Type of toilet

21. Availability of a sewage disposal facility

22. Availability of a bathroom

23. Availability of a kitchen and LPG or PNG connection

24. Main fuel used for cooking - LPG, PNG, or firewood

25. Availability of a radio or transistor

26. Availability of a television

27. Availability of internet access

28. Availability of a laptop or computer

29. Availability of a telephone, mobile phone, or smartphone

30. Availability of a bicycle, scooter, or motorcycle

31. Availability of a car, jeep or van

32. Main staple food consumed by the household - Rice, wheat, corn, etc

33. Mobile phone number (for Census-related communication only)

Digital Census
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