33 questions to be asked during Tamil Nadu's digital Census drive; check list here

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will begin its population Census from August 1 as part of the 2025-26 nationwide exercise, which will be conducted entirely in digital mode.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, as part of the Census exercise, officials will collect responses to 33 questions covering housing, household facilities, assets, and basic demographic details. People will also have the option of self-registering through a mobile application.
Authorities have also warned that furnishing false information during the Census data collection exercise could attract a fine of Rs 1,000.
The following are the 33 questions to be asked during the Census, according to the report:
1. Apartment/building name
2. Door number
3. Main material used for the floor
4. Main material used for the walls - red bricks or cement hollow blocks
5. Main material used for the roof - concrete ceiling or wooden ceiling
6. Whether the house is currently in use
7. Type of house - Individual house or an apartment
8. Family number - Family ID/Ration Card number
9. Total number of people living in the house
10. Name of the head of the household
11. Gender of the head of the household
12. Social category/caste of the head of the household - SC, ST, or others
13. Ownership status of the house - Own house or rented
14. Number of living rooms in the house
15. Number of married couples living in the house
16. Main source of drinking water - Lake, river, well
17. Mode of drinking water supply - Through pipelines or borewell
18. Availability of electricity
19. Availability of a toilet
20. Type of toilet
21. Availability of a sewage disposal facility
22. Availability of a bathroom
23. Availability of a kitchen and LPG or PNG connection
24. Main fuel used for cooking - LPG, PNG, or firewood
25. Availability of a radio or transistor
26. Availability of a television
27. Availability of internet access
28. Availability of a laptop or computer
29. Availability of a telephone, mobile phone, or smartphone
30. Availability of a bicycle, scooter, or motorcycle
31. Availability of a car, jeep or van
32. Main staple food consumed by the household - Rice, wheat, corn, etc
33. Mobile phone number (for Census-related communication only)