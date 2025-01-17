Hosur and Parandur airport projects to see big developments this year

CHENNAI: The state is gearing up for two major airport projects aimed at better regional connectivity and growth. While another study is being done of the two potential sites for the Hosur airport project, the Parandur airport project team is working to float tenders to pick a concessionaire.

Hosur airport: Two short-listed sites under further study

The Tamil Nadu government’s proposed airport in Hosur has reached a crucial stage, with a second-level study under way at the two shortlisted sites. The airport, which will span 2,000 acres, is also set to have two runways, said a report in The Hindu.

One site is located 1.5 km from the private airstrip in Hosur operated by Pune-based Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL), while the other is near Ulagam, approximately 15.5 km east of Hosur and north of Shoolagiri.

Once the site study is done which will enable to finalise the location, the report will be ready in two months, and then the State government has to get permissions from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Ministry of Defence, a source told the newspaper. The TAAL airfield is controlled by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The upcoming Hosur airport, which was announced in June last year, is expected to handle 30 million passengers annually in comparison to the Chennai airport which saw under 22 million passengers in 2023. Hosur is home to both traditional industries like automobile and sunrise sectors like electronics manufacturing.

Also Read: Hosur international airport: Five sites under consideration, each with its own challenges

Tenders for Parandur airport concessionaire soon

Even as protests against the project mount, the Parandur airport plan in Kancheepuram district appears to be progressing steadily with officials on the verge of floating tenders to select the concessionaire who will build and operate the airport.

While the draft of the tender is ready and is under review, the officials are waiting for in-principle approval from the Centre after which bids can be floated within the next two months, a source told The Hindu.

With a project cost of Rs 29.1 crore, the airport will span over 2172.73 hectares, impacting nearly 1,000 houses, including 600 in Ekanapuram village. This has triggered severe opposition from the farmers and villagers who have been protesting for over 900 days now.

Relocation plan and work for green nod on the cards

The state government along with the Madras School of Social Work is working on comprehensive rehabilitation packages for the villagers who will be displaced, the source told the newspaper adding that a master plan for creating necessary infrastructure such as housing, roads, water and other facilities is being designed.

The state government is also in the process of obtaining environmental clearance for the Parandur project for which survey work is under way. The reports are then required to be submitted to the Centre's steering committee and after their feedback is implemented, clearance could be obtained by the end of 2025, another source told The Hindu.

The Union government had announced Parandur as the location of the greenfield airport in August 2022. The airport was planned by acquiring 5,746 acres from 20 villages. The Union government is keen on completing the project by 2028.

Also Read: TVK leaders meet Parandur airport protestors in Kancheepuram