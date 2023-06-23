Hospitalized Senthilbalaji was not produced before the court: ED

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already intimated to the court that it has not taken Senthilbalaji into custody as per his doctor team's advice, the hospitalized minister Senthilbalaji was not produced in the Sessions Court Chennai, after the police custody.

Chennai Sessions Court principal Judge S Alli granted ED to subject minister Senthilbalaji into the custody of ED in the PMLA case, for 8 days till June 23.

After the custody period was completed it was expected that Senthilbalaji was produced before the court through video conferencing on June 23 at 3 pm.

However, Senthilbalaji had undergone bypass surgery and he was in medical observation the ED can't question him.

On June 17 the ED approached the Sessions court and filed a memo that it cannot take Senthilbalaji under custody due to his medical condition.

Subsequently, after the police custody ends on June 23, the ED has not produced Senthilbalaji before the court.

Meanwhile, Senthilbalaji's judicial custody ends on June 28, he will likely be produced before the court on that day through video conference.