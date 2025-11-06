Horse runs amok, bites man's hand in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Panic gripped motorists after a horse ran amok, knocked down a two-wheeler rider, and also bit his hand in Coimbatore.

The bizarre incident has exposed the growing menace of stray horses roaming around freely in several parts of the city.

The police said Jayapal (60), a water man for Somayampalayam Panchayat, was returning home around 6 am after opening water for houses in Nehru Nagar when the incident happened.

The two horses, which were chasing each other aggressively, had knocked Jayapal’s two-wheeler near a turnaround. Under the impact, he lost balance and fell off the vehicle.

One of the horses then bit Jayapal’s right hand and stomped on his chest before galloping away. The shocked public immediately rushed him to a private hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kalappanayakkanpalayam, Kasturinayakkanpalayam, Somayampalayam, Navaoor Road and Vadavalli have urged the panchayat and Corporation authorities to impose fines on owners for letting loose their horses on roads.

“Several riders have already fallen and been injured because of these horses coming their way and attacking people. These stray horses should be caught to prevent similar incidents,” say residents of Somayampalayam. A video of the incident, showing the horse biting the man, has been circulated on social media.