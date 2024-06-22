Hooch tragedy: Kallakurichi man escapes death, returns home, drinks leftover liquor. Now he is battling for life - again

CHENNAI: Unmindful of the serious risk to his life, a Kallakurichi man who was discharged from hospital after being saved from death due to drinking hooch returned home and consumed the leftover illicit liquor. He was rushed to the hospital yet again where he is battling for his life.

The case of the man was revealed by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian while interacting with the media on Friday.

The minister was addressing the media to detail the steps that the government has taken so far, including deploying experts drawn from different hospitals and allocating medicines worth Rs 4.5 crore.

Subramanian said the Health Department officials have been directed to ensure that necessary medical support was extended to the victims of the hooch tragedy. A team headed by the Deputy Director of Health Services was formed to treat the victims who were suffering from the effects of drinking spurious liquor, including stomach pain, complications with optical nerve among others, he said.

The health minister added that 67 doctors from Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Salem, and Villupuram have been sent to the government hospital in Kallakurichi to treat the patients. In all, more than 200 doctors, nurses and medical staff are available at the hospital round the clock to provide complete medical care. Additionally, 50 beds have been set up exclusively for hooch victims.

(With inputs from bureau)