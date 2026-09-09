Hooch tragedy: Act against officials, says TNCC chief Manickam Tagore

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief highlighted the findings of the inquiry commission, which investigated the deaths of 70 people after they consumed illicit liquor in Kallakurichi between June 17 and June 20, 2024.

He said the commission's report, recently tabled in the Legislative Assembly, concluded that the tragedy was primarily caused by the failure of officials to discharge their duties properly.

According to the report, which was prepared after the commission examined 433 people in connection with the illicit liquor trade, the failure of successive governments to effectively implement the prohibition policy since 1971 had contributed to widespread alcohol addiction, he said.