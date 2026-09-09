Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Panel blames corrupt cops, village bodies

The 484-page final report of the commission, constituted by the then DMK government to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragedy, was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

According to the report, more than 231 people consumed illegally brewed liquor, which was allegedly mixed with methanol, between June 17 and 20, 2024, in areas under the Kallakurichi, Sankarapuram and Kachirapalayam police station limits. A total of 70 people died, while 161 were taken ill.

The commission examined 433 witnesses, including 157 survivors who suffered serious or minor health complications, and 69 relatives of the deceased.