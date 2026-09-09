Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Panel blames corrupt cops, village bodies

CHENNAI: The lack of coordination among government departments and an alleged nexus between illicit liquor sellers and police officials contributed to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that claimed 70 lives in June 2024, the Justice Gokuldas Commission has said in its report.
The 484-page final report of the commission, constituted by the then DMK government to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragedy, was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.
According to the report, more than 231 people consumed illegally brewed liquor, which was allegedly mixed with methanol, between June 17 and 20, 2024, in areas under the Kallakurichi, Sankarapuram and Kachirapalayam police station limits. A total of 70 people died, while 161 were taken ill.
The commission examined 433 witnesses, including 157 survivors who suffered serious or minor health complications, and 69 relatives of the deceased.
The commission said though methanol was not a narcotic, it was misused by unscrupulous traders for commercial purposes and called for strict regulations on its purchase, storage and sale.
Though methanol had been brought under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act in 2002, after a series of hooch tragedies, continuous monitoring by Prohibition and Excise officials could have exposed its illegal possession and sale, the report said.
The commission pointed to the alleged auctioning of the contract for selling illicit liquor, stating that village welfare committees in areas such as Seshachamuthiram, Madhavacheri, Sankarapuram and Kachirapalayam were involved in such practices.
The report observed that Kallakurichi lacked adequate industrial development and job opportunities. Sections of population that lost employment when agricultural activities remained unavailable turned to alcohol.
The commission suggested additional assistance to some of the affected families, beyond the Rs 10 lakh compensation given.
It recommended strict enforcement of the Prohibition Act and called for a phased reduction of liquor sales with the objective of complete prohibition within a stipulated period.
It said the alleged nexus between illicit liquor sellers and police officials must be dismantled and called for action against officials who failed to discharge their duties.
It also suggested establishing industries in Kallakurichi, considering natural toddy sales, reducing IMFL prices and changing TASMAC’s operating hours.