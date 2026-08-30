Honour killing law: Panel seeks views of recognised parties

CHENNAI: The Commission for Prevention of Honour Killings has sought the views of all recognised political parties in Tamil Nadu, including the ruling TVK, DMK, AIADMK and PMK, before finalising its recommendations to the State government.
Commission chairman and retired judge KN Basha said the panel wanted to consult all sections of society. It has already gathered representations from several Dalit outfits as well as the Mukulathor Pulipadai Katchi, headed by actor-politician Karunas.
"Some outfits have expressed concerns that when the law is enacted, it should not adversely affect or target any particular community or group. The commission is carefully considering these aspects," Basha said.
Political parties including the CPM, CPI and IUML have already met the panel and submitted their representations. "We have invited all recognised political parties, including the DMK, PMK and TVK, apart from the Left parties and IUML which have already presented their views," Basha added.
The commission is also examining factors beyond caste-based honour killings. "People are not affected solely by caste violence. We have received complaints from individuals affected by economic discrimination as well. We will take these aspects into account," he said.
Probe expanded to cover economic factors and legal gaps ahead of new legislation
Basha cited a case on the outskirts of Chennai where a marriage proposal was rejected by a family despite both sides belonging to the same caste, primarily because one family was economically weaker.
Commission members noted that the panel is thoroughly examining the underlying social and economic factors linked to honour killings, while seeking wider stakeholder participation prior to submitting its report.
The commission is also evaluating the existing legal framework and its shortcomings. It has drafted key recommendations focusing on generating public awareness against honour killings and strengthening law enforcement and investigating agencies.
During the Assembly session, Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu assured that the government would enact a separate law to prevent honour killings once the panel submits its report.