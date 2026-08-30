Honour killing law: Panel seeks views of recognised parties

Commission chairman and retired judge KN Basha said the panel wanted to consult all sections of society. It has already gathered representations from several Dalit outfits as well as the Mukulathor Pulipadai Katchi, headed by actor-politician Karunas.

"Some outfits have expressed concerns that when the law is enacted, it should not adversely affect or target any particular community or group. The commission is carefully considering these aspects," Basha said.