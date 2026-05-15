Tamil Nadu: Panel for preventing honour killings cries for basic infrastructure

CHENNAI: The Commission constituted to recommend measures for preventing honour killings in Tamil Nadu is struggling for basic infrastructure facilities such as computers, internet connectivity and landline phones to receive petitions and recommendations from affected people.
The Tamil Nadu government had appointed a three-member high-level commission, headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice K N Basha, to formulate a comprehensive strategy to eradicate honour killings in the State. The other members of the panel are retired IAS officer V Palanikumar and retired IPS officer S Ramanathan.
The key terms of reference of the Commission include identifying the root causes of honour killings by examining social and systemic factors, consulting stakeholders including political parties, legal experts, social activists, affected families and NGOs, and gathering ground-level data through meetings with district collectors, police officials and welfare officers.
The Commission has also been tasked with reviewing existing laws and constitutional provisions, both in Tamil Nadu and other states, and recommending preventive measures and public awareness campaigns to eradicate honour-based violence.
The work can begin only after the Commission gets basic facilities, otherwise, it will remain ineffective
-- Secretariat official
However, the Commission is yet to begin functioning effectively due to the lack of basic infrastructure facilities.
"The Commission comes under the control of the Home Department. Though it was constituted in October 2025, it got a separate office only after four months. The office is now functioning from Thalamuthu-Natarajan Maaligai in Egmore. But the Commission has not commenced its work because the communication infrastructure is yet to be provided," a source in the Home Department said.
As per the government order, the Commission is expected to receive views and inputs from political parties, people affected by honour killings and members of NGOs working towards the eradication of the caste system. However, the Commission is yet to even publicise its office location and contact details.
"The work can begin only after the Commission gets basic facilities. Otherwise, it will remain ineffective," a Secretariat official said.
Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key supporting party of the TVK government, raised the issue in the Assembly and urged the government to extend necessary support to the Commission and obtain its report at the earliest to facilitate policy decisions.