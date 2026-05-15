Tamil Nadu: Panel for preventing honour killings cries for basic infrastructure

The Tamil Nadu government had appointed a three-member high-level commission, headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice K N Basha, to formulate a comprehensive strategy to eradicate honour killings in the State. The other members of the panel are retired IAS officer V Palanikumar and retired IPS officer S Ramanathan.

The key terms of reference of the Commission include identifying the root causes of honour killings by examining social and systemic factors, consulting stakeholders including political parties, legal experts, social activists, affected families and NGOs, and gathering ground-level data through meetings with district collectors, police officials and welfare officers.

The Commission has also been tasked with reviewing existing laws and constitutional provisions, both in Tamil Nadu and other states, and recommending preventive measures and public awareness campaigns to eradicate honour-based violence.