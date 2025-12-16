Holy Kalasams stolen from 1,000-yr-old Karur temple linked to Ponnar-Sankar epic

TIRUCHY: Miscreants had stolen the holy kalasams of the 1,000-year-old Sankareshwarar temple at Sankara Malaipatti near Karur on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Soundara Nayaki-Sankareshwarar temple is located atop Sankara Malaipatti near Krishnarayapuram in Karurwhere the inscription about the life history of the legendary twins Ponnar and Sankar is located. The temple had a consecration around 200 years ago.

Against such a backdrop, the renovation of the temple has been initiated by the HR&CE with public contributions.

On Tuesday, when the workers visited the temple to undergo the work, they were shocked to see the temple kalasams had gone missing.

Based on the complaint, Mayanur police registered a case, and investigations are on.