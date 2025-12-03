Hold surprise checks to curb illegal sales, Madras HC tells Tasmac

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tasmac administration to conduct surprise inspections to ascertain whether liquor is being sold illegally in bars attached to Tasmac liquor outlets.

Social activist G Devarajan had filed a public interest litigation in the Madras High Court alleging that liquor was being sold in violation of rules in the bar adjoining the Tasmac liquor shop at Otteri, Chennai, and that liquor was being sold even after 10 pm.

In his petition, he stated that despite lodging complaints with the Tasmac administration and the police, the bar licence holder, in collusion with Tasmac shop salespersons and supervisors, continues to sell liquor during prohibited hours. He therefore sought a direction for necessary action.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, then directed the Tasmac administration to conduct surprise inspections to find out whether liquor is being sold illegally in bars attached to Tasmac shops.

The court further directed the Tasmac administration to consider the petitioner's complaint and take appropriate action, and disposed of the case.