Hogenakkal: Tourists demand better facilities

Stakeholders have urged the administration to increase surveillance in the area to prevent visitors from consuming alcohol and entering the Cauvery for bathing in unsafe locations
COIMBATORE: With tourist arrivals at Hogenakkal witnessing a seasonal decline as Cauvery water levels recede, tourism stakeholders have urged the Tamil Nadu government to revive the proposed theme park project aimed at ensuring a steady flow of visitors throughout the year.
The theme park, planned during the previous regime under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, was envisaged with adventure activities and water sports facilities to enhance the appeal of Hogenakkal Falls. A tender was also floated as part of the proposal, which stakeholders believe could have significantly increased tourist footfall.
"Tourist arrivals decline for a few months every year whenever the water flow in the falls reduces. If a theme park with additional attractions is established, visitor numbers can remain steady throughout the year. However, the project failed to take off,” said coracle operators.
Apart from reviving the theme park proposal, stakeholders have also sought improvements in basic infrastructure and visitor facilities to provide a better experience for tourists.
"There are not enough toilets in the tourist area. During peak periods, the existing facilities are grossly inadequate. The existing facility is also poorly maintained and has become an eyesore due to lack of cleanliness. There is also no reliable drinking water facility for visitors. Though reverse osmosis (RO) drinking water units were installed at some locations, they are not functioning, forcing tourists to buy packaged water," said S Muthumanickam, a software professional from Bangalore, who went on a recent family trip to Hogenakkal.
“Indiscriminate dumping of plastic bottles and food waste by tourists is also affecting the image of the tourist spot," said H Vivek, another visitor from Salem.
Stakeholders have also urged the administration to increase surveillance in the area to prevent visitors from consuming alcohol and entering the Cauvery for bathing in unsafe locations. They said such activities not only endanger tourists but also create challenges for coracle operators and local authorities.
Hogenakkal, one of Tamil Nadu's major tourist destinations, attracts visitors from across Tamil Nadu as well as neighbouring States. Stakeholders said improving infrastructure and introducing new attractions could help transform it into an all-season tourism destination.