Hogenakkal: Tourists demand better facilities

The theme park, planned during the previous regime under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, was envisaged with adventure activities and water sports facilities to enhance the appeal of Hogenakkal Falls. A tender was also floated as part of the proposal, which stakeholders believe could have significantly increased tourist footfall.

"Tourist arrivals decline for a few months every year whenever the water flow in the falls reduces. If a theme park with additional attractions is established, visitor numbers can remain steady throughout the year. However, the project failed to take off,” said coracle operators.

Apart from reviving the theme park proposal, stakeholders have also sought improvements in basic infrastructure and visitor facilities to provide a better experience for tourists.