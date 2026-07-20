Hogenakkal Oarsmen stare at parched river

Coracle services continue to operate only in isolated stagnant pools of water, but operators say the experience no longer offers the scenic appeal that tourists expect.

"There is hardly anything to see except exposed rocks. The waterfalls, which offer a spectacular sight during good flow, now carry only minimal water," Rajendran said.

For many of the 432 licensed coracle operators, the downturn has become a livelihood crisis.

V Amsaraj (40), who has been rowing coracles at Hogenakkal for the past 22 years, fears the situation could worsen if rainfall remains scarce. "A similar dry spell occurred in 2015. Even the bathing area now receives only a trickle of water," he said.

The contrast with last year could not be sharper. By the middle of June 2025, heavy releases from Karnataka had swollen the Cauvery, forcing authorities to suspend coracle operations for nearly two months as a safety measure. This year, however, the river has receded dramatically, exposing vast stretches of the riverbed.

Ironically, the receding waters have revealed a hidden attraction. The Jaganmohini Cave, which remains submerged for most of the year, has resurfaced in the Cauvery stretch. Believed to have been carved into a rock face for the shooting of the Tamil film Jaganmohini in 1978, the cave has become an unexpected draw for visitors. Coracle operators have begun ferrying tourists to the site, allowing them to explore the cave.