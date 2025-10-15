Hoax bomb threats to houses of EPS, Ilaiyaraaja and Seeman

CHENNAI: The city police are investigating the hoax bomb threats sent to seven locations since Monday (October 13) night, including the houses of music composer Ilaiyaraaja, AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and NTK's Seeman.

The threats were sent via email to the state police headquarters and personnel from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with sniffer dogs, promptly swept the premises to assess the threats.

The cyber crime police are investigating the source of the emails. Iyappan (36) of Thiruporur was arrested on Sunday for sending threat to CM Stalin's house. Boopathi (43), a casual labourer, was arrested on Monday for sending threats to a temple and park in Maduravoyal.