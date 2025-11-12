Hoax bomb threats continue; 3 ministers among 7 targeted

CHENNAI: The security personnel across the city were on their toes on Wednesday as bomb threats were sent targeting the residences of three ministers, film personalities and prominent figures. The threats were sent to the official email address of the state police headquarters.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and other security personnel were deployed to carry out checks and the threats were declared a hoax.

The threats targeted Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, Minister for HR&CE PK Sekarbabu, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, former Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, BJP functionary Amar Prasad Reddy, singer Chinmayi, and actress Ramya Krishnan, police sources said.

GCP commissioner A Arun said that from April, 342 bomb threats have been received and investigations on the hoax threats are being conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the state police.