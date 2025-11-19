Begin typing your search...

    Hoax bomb threat to Coimbatore, Tirupur Collector offices

    A staff member who noticed the threat mail in the morning informed the Coimbatore city police

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Nov 2025 10:30 PM IST
    Hoax bomb threat to Coimbatore, Tirupur Collector offices
    X

    Representative Image

    COIMBATORE: The District Collector’s office in Coimbatore received a hoax bomb threat mail warning of a blast coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Wednesday.

    A staff member who noticed the threat mail in the morning informed the Coimbatore city police. Soon, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) sleuths with a sniffer dog searched the entire premises, including the parking area and offices.

    The threat was confirmed to be a hoax.

    A similar bomb threat to the Tirupur District Collector's office also turned out to be a hoax after police made a thorough check in the entire campus.

    district CollectorHoax Bomb ThreatCoimbatoreTirupur
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X