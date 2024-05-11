Begin typing your search...
History-sheeter on bail killed by step-son
TIRUCHY: A history-sheeter who was on bail was stabbed to death in Tiruchy on Thursday.
History-sheeter Bharanikumar (28) from Palakkarai has several cases pending at Fort and Gandhi Market police stations. He was out on bail a couple of weeks back.
Bharani allegedly used to quarrel with his wife Jothi (45) suspecting her fidelity who is a polygamist. On Thursday, after one of their quarrels, Bharani assaulted Jothi. On seeing Bharani attacking Jothi, her son Mathesh (21) allegedly hatched a plan to kill Bharani. He reportedly sought the support of his friend Tolu alias Mohammed Thowfeek. Mathesh and Mohammed Thowfeek tracked Bharani and killed him on Thursday, police said.
