History-sheeter hacked to death by gang in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: In yet another case of suspected gang rivalry, a 34-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in a drunken brawl in Krishnagiri district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as C Sathish, 34, hailing from a village near Thally in Denkanikottai, who is facing around six cases, including the murder of one Umesh in 2018 and three other cases of attempt to murder.

Sathish, who was out on bail, was consuming liquor with his friends on the way to Jayanti Colony on Friday night.

Suddenly, a quarrel broke out between Sathish’s group and another group of persons, who were consuming liquor nearby.

They were, however, pacified by locals and others in the vicinity.

Shortly then, Sathish left the spot. However, the other group unable to tolerate Sathish’s act, followed and hacked him indiscriminately and killed him on the spot.

On receiving information, the Thally police rushed to the spot, recovered the body of the deceased and sent it for a post-mortem at Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital.

An inquiry is under way by police to ascertain, whether the murder was an outcome of previous enmity or for other reasons.