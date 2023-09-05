Hinduism or Sanatana Dharma is a way of life, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai on Tuesday reiterated that Hinduism or Sanatana Dharma is a way of life.

Recalling the words of Swami Vivekananda, the saffron party leader said, "Hinduism or Sanatana Dharma is a way of life. Religion, by its very nature, will have doctrines. Sanatana Dharma doesn't have doctrines. It's free. It flows like water. It doesn't tell how to pray to God and when to pray to God. When some organised sections called themselves a religion, Sanatana Dharma had to also call itself a religion. This is the crux of Swami Vivekananda's speech in Chicago in 1893."

"When there is only Ramasamy in the world, it's easy. When there are two Ramasamies, then the initial is needed to differentiate. Sanatana Dharma predates the concept of any religion. Dharma is eternal as it doesn't have an origin or an end. There is no hierarchy here, and all are equal. This Dharma sees everyone as a God. That's why it's timeless and doesn't see any religion as a threat, and accommodates all different beliefs within it, " added Annamalai.

Further, Annamalai said that the DMK dimwits often dwell on matters that are beyond their level of comprehension.

"It's unfortunate that the DMK are not very intellectual, they don't understand Sanatana Dharma. The more they speak like this they are only making their ignorance felt across the country, " he added.