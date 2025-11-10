Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments denies corruption charges in Erode temple

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Sunday denied any political interference in the administration of Sangameshwar temple at Bhavani in Erode district, and said the shrine realised more revenue through the transparent auction of shops.

Responding to allegations of irregularities in the auctioning of shops of the temple, the HR&CE department said, “The temple has received more revenue than last year through the transparent auction of shops held without any political interference. The shrine has not suffered any loss of revenue due to the auction.”

In a statement, the temple’s Executive Officer stated that the allegations were made with “political and ulterior motives” and are “false.” Refuting a charge that the temple suffered a loss of revenue due to the public auction of the shops that were temporarily constructed, the official said a land measuring 4,950 square feet in the Bhavani Arulmigu Sangameshwarar Temple was auctioned after setting up temporary shops.

Out of the total area, 1,800 square feet of land was allowed to be used as a parking lot, and 3,150 square feet was allotted to be utilised as a single place to set up temporary shops. A resolution to this effect was passed by the temple board of trustees, the official said.

Accordingly, the contract was awarded to the highest bidder for the construction of temporary shops in the allotted area of 3,150 square feet, and the auction took place on October 31.

“There was a 32.01 per cent increase in the bid amount (excluding GST) from the previous year’s bid (for a 4,950 square feet area). This year’s bid amount is Rs 13,33,333 as against last year’s Rs 10,10,000,” the statement said.

The temple, located at the confluence of the Cauvery, Bhavani, and the mystic Amudha rivers in Bhavani town, is managed by the HR&CE and attracts thousands of devotees throughout the year.