Hindu Peravai member held for cutting b’day cake with machete in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Thursday arrested Hindu Ezhuchi Peravai functionary for cutting a birthday cake with a machete during the celebration. Sai Ragu (39), resident from Mariamman Kovil in Thanjavur and urban district president of Hindu Ezhuchi Peravai had celebrated his birthday on October 24 in the party office along with his friends and party members. Sai Ragu who took the cake to the road in front of the office at midnight cut the cake with a machete and the celebration was videographed.

Posted on social media, the video went viral in the region. Meanwhile, the Thanjavur Taluk police who came to see the video, registered a case against Sai Ragu and arrested him on Wednesday night. On Thursday he was produced before the court and was lodged in the prison.