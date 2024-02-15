Hindu outfits stage series of protest against Valentine’s Day

TIRUCHY: To oppose the celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Hindu outfits on Wednesday staged a series of protests claiming that it was a Western culture while security was beefed up across the tourist spots in the region.

In Tiruchy, a heavy posse of police personnel was deployed across the district particularly, the tourist destinations like Mukkombu and others. The police searched the suspected people before permitting them into the parks.

The police also conducted vehicle inspections across the key spots.

Meanwhile, in Thanjavur a section of Hindu outfit members gathered in front of the Big Temple, parks, and various places and staged protests against the Valentine’s Day celebrations.

They said that the people have enslaved themselves in celebration of a Western festival which is totally against Indian culture.

They accompanied by playing ‘mangala isai’ and carried ‘mangalyam’ with them and chased the couples to marry them off.

However, the police regulated them and arrested them when they failed to adhere to the instructions.