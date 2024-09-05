Hindu outfit member held for damaging Coimbatore eatery as owner refuses to give festival donation

COIMBATORE: The police arrested a Hindu outfit member on Wednesday for ransacking an eatery after the owner refused to donate for ‘Vinayagar Chathurthi’ celebrations in Tirupur.

The police identified the victim as Ganapathy (53), from Ganapathy Nagar, running a pushcart eatery.

According to the police, Rasukutty (25), and his friends, all members of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, demanded a donation of Rs 3,000 from Ganapathy to organise ‘Vinayagar Chathurthi’ celebrations.

“However, Ganapathy refused to give as he had already given Rs 550 for the festival. After this, the members ransacked his shop by throwing away vessels and damaging lights on Monday night,” the police said.

Based on a complaint, the Anupperpalayam police registered a case against Rasukutty and six others. Police arrested the main accused and a search has been launched to nab other accused.