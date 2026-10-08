Hindi name board removed from Thanjavur railway station after protest

It is said that the Thanjavur railway station was renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore under Amrit Bharat project through which separate entry and exit points were established with the replica of the Big Temple in both the points.

On Wednesday, the railway authorities installed name boards in Tamil, English and Hindi. Particularly, the Hindi letters were fixed on the Big Temple replica, and soon, the political functionaries, pro-Tamil outfit members, social activists and the public opposed the move taken by the railways, and a few organisations staged a demonstration on Wednesday late evening, but the board remained the same.