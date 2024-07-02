Commuters irked by sudden hike in fare of govt buses plying between Tiruchendur and Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: The ticket fare in most government buses plying between Tiruchendu and Tirunelveli has been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 56 without prior notice. This has irked local commuters and devotees who are attending a temple festival in Tiruchendur.

In response to this, the Tiruchendur Transport Corporation branch manager clarified that the fare has increased only in government buses labelled as PPR which halt at specific stops only. He mentioned that this practice has been in effect for the past two months.

It is already a common practice to hike the fare by Rs 5 for special buses during festivals.

However, the sudden fare hike of Rs 6 has caused significant dissatisfaction among passengers.