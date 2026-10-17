Higher Education Department tells Anna University to identify non-performing colleges

The department has asked the university to identify underperforming institutions and initiate appropriate action. However, university sources said Anna University cannot directly order the closure of colleges, as the decision rests with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Several engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu have recorded consistently poor examination results, raising concerns over the quality of engineering education and the continued participation of such institutions in the counselling process.

DT Next had earlier reported that 24 engineering colleges had not recorded a single pass in Anna University semester examinations over four years, from November-December 2021 to November-December 2025.