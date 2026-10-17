Higher Education Department tells Anna University to identify non-performing colleges

CHENNAI: Anna University has initiated steps to identify engineering colleges with poor academic performance following a directive from the Higher Education Department to take action to ensure students are not disadvantaged by inadequate academic standards.
The department has asked the university to identify underperforming institutions and initiate appropriate action. However, university sources said Anna University cannot directly order the closure of colleges, as the decision rests with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
Several engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu have recorded consistently poor examination results, raising concerns over the quality of engineering education and the continued participation of such institutions in the counselling process.
DT Next had earlier reported that 24 engineering colleges had not recorded a single pass in Anna University semester examinations over four years, from November-December 2021 to November-December 2025.
A total of 2,425 students from these colleges appeared for semester examinations during the period. Of them, 1,394 candidates took examinations in the first, third and fifth semesters, while 1,031 appeared for the second, fourth and sixth semesters. None cleared the examinations.
The analysis also found that 177 colleges had recorded fewer than 50 students passing the examinations over the four years, highlighting concerns over academic standards and students' ability to complete their courses within the prescribed time.
Educationists had earlier urged Anna University to review institutions with poor results and low student intake and ensure they had adequate academic infrastructure and teaching facilities before admitting students through counselling.
Tamil Nadu has 418 engineering colleges with a sanctioned intake of 2,53,806 seats. Of these, 1,99,775 seats were filled through counselling in 2026. Only 35 colleges recorded 100% admissions, while 24 colleges filled less than 10% of their sanctioned seats.
With the government directing the university to examine underperforming institutions, attention is now on the measures that will be introduced to monitor admissions and academic performance and safeguard students' interests.