Anna University placements remain steady despite global hiring slowdown

The current season has also seen demand for students from core engineering disciplines. Recent recruitment trends indicate increased interest in branches such as mechanical engineering and electrical and electronics engineering, with manufacturing, automobile and other core sectors contributing to the demand.

Speaking to DT Next, K Shanmuga Sundaram, director, CUIC, said companies continued to show interest in recruiting students from Anna University despite workforce reductions by Indian and international companies. “Even though Indian and international companies have been reducing their workforce in recent years, we have not seen any significant change in the placement scenario at Anna University. Like last year, the placement process is progressing in a healthy manner this year as well,” he added.

The director also said that the university had introduced a new system this year under which professors identify eligible students and nominate them for suitable campus recruitment drives. “Earlier, this practice was not followed. Through the new system, professors will identify suitable students and send them for appropriate recruitment drives. This will help more eligible students participate in the recruitment process, which could increase the number securing placements,” he opined.