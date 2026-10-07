Anna University placements remain steady despite global hiring slowdown

CHENNAI: Anna University has maintained a steady campus placement record despite a slowdown in fresh hiring by several software and automobile companies amid global economic uncertainties and the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI).
The Centre for University-Industry Collaboration (CUIC) coordinates campus recruitment for the university’s four constituent institutions — College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), Madras Institute of Technology (MIT), Alagappa College of Technology (ACT) and School of Architecture and Planning (SAP).
The centre facilitates recruitment by companies across IT, IT-enabled services and core engineering sectors.
According to placement data, 2,331 students were eligible for campus recruitment in 2024-25, of whom 1,339 were selected by 34 companies. Among engineering students, 1,503 were eligible and 1,052 were selected.
In 2025-26, the number of students eligible for placements increased to 2,607. As many as 1,623 students were selected by 33 companies. The placement rate consequently rose to 62.3% from 57.4% the previous year.
In the ongoing 2026-27 placement season, 301 students have secured placements through 34 companies so far. Recruitment is continuing, with more companies, particularly from the core engineering sector, expected to visit the university from October. At least 60 students have secured annual packages of more than Rs 25 lakh. Of these, 14 students were selected by Amazon with an annual package of Rs 46 lakh.
The current season has also seen demand for students from core engineering disciplines. Recent recruitment trends indicate increased interest in branches such as mechanical engineering and electrical and electronics engineering, with manufacturing, automobile and other core sectors contributing to the demand.
Speaking to DT Next, K Shanmuga Sundaram, director, CUIC, said companies continued to show interest in recruiting students from Anna University despite workforce reductions by Indian and international companies. “Even though Indian and international companies have been reducing their workforce in recent years, we have not seen any significant change in the placement scenario at Anna University. Like last year, the placement process is progressing in a healthy manner this year as well,” he added.
The director also said that the university had introduced a new system this year under which professors identify eligible students and nominate them for suitable campus recruitment drives. “Earlier, this practice was not followed. Through the new system, professors will identify suitable students and send them for appropriate recruitment drives. This will help more eligible students participate in the recruitment process, which could increase the number securing placements,” he opined.
Recent recruitment trends indicate increased interest in branches such as mechanical engineering and electrical and electronics engineering, with manufacturing, automobile and other core sectors contributing to the demand
Educationist Jayaprakash Gandhi, however, said that placement figures should be assessed based on the actual jobs offered rather than the number of offer or call letters issued. “Just giving call letters is not enough. What is more important is whether companies actually give jobs to the students. Some companies have failed to provide jobs even after issuing offer letters,” he added. “However, Anna University’s placements continued to remain strong because of its brand value.”
With the 2026-27 placement season still under way, the university expects recruitment to increase as more core-sector companies visit the campus.
The presence of companies from diverse sectors, including IT services, IT products, core engineering, banking, consulting and government organisations, also helps the university offset a slowdown in hiring in any one sector.
2024-25
2,331 eligible
1,339 selected
34 companies recruited
Among BE students, 1,503 were eligible and 1,052 were selected.
2025-26
2,607 eligible
1,623 selected
33 companies recruited
Placement rate 62.3% in 2025-26 from 57.4% previous year
2026-27
301 selected by 34 companies
60 secure annual packages of more than Rs 25 lakh
14 selected by Amazon; annual package: Rs 46 lakh