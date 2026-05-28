High temperature to continue in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on May 29

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a warning due to high maximum and minimum temperatures and high humidity, causing discomfort in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3°C over the north interior of Tamil Nadu and near normal over the rest of the state till May 29.
Heavy rain will soothe the heat in several districts, the weather department bulletin said, "Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Erode districts, on May 28. And rain will continue to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Ranipet districts on May 29."
On May 28, the city's maximum temperature will be around 40°C to 41°C and the minimum temperature dips to 29°C. The sky condition would be partly cloudy.
On May 27, Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.5°C over Tamil Nadu. Ooty recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 13.2°C in the hill areas of the state, said the bulletin.