High spirits on Deepavali: Tamil Nadu gulps liquor worth Rs 438 crore in just two days

CHENNAI: Celebrating the festival spirit, drinkers in Tamil Nadu guzzled liquor worth Rs 438 crore in just two days, show sales figures from State-run retail shops.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, liquor worth Rs 202.59 crore on October 30 and Rs 235.94 crore on October 31 was sold in Tamil Nadu.

The highest collect was in Chennai region where liquor worth Rs 47.16 crore was sold on October 30, which went up to Rs 54.18 crore on Deepavali day (October 31).

In Madurai, the sales figure was Rs 40.88 crore on October 30 and Rs 47.73 crore on the festival day. In Tiruchy, it was Rs 39.81 crore and Rs 46.51 crore on October 30 and 31, respectively. In Salem, it was Rs 38.34 crore and Rs 45.18 crore on those two days. And in Coimbatore, it was Rs 36.40 crore and Rs 42.34 crore.

Though the numbers are big, it is slightly lower than the revenue that the State-run Tasmac recorded during Deepavali last year. In 2023, the liquor sale during this period was Rs 467.63 crore, which is Rs 29.10 crore more than this year. On November 11, 2023, liquor worth Rs 221 crore was sold, which went up to Rs 246 crore on November 12, Deepavali day.