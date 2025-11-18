High fever during monsoon common, no reason to panic: Health Minister

TIRUCHY: Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday assuaged fears that high fever during the monsoon season is common and people need not panic.

He shared details on how the government has ensured adequate stocks of medicines to handle seasonal illnesses.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating new blocks at the Thanjavur Government Raja Mirasdar Hospital, the minister said that only nine dengue-related deaths had been reported in the State in the last 11 months, and all those patients who didn't survive had additional complications and had not sought timely treatment.

“Since the DMK assumed office, dengue deaths have remained in single digits over the past four-and-a-half years. People should not worry if they develop a fever during the North East Monsoon, as government hospitals are fully stocked with medicines to manage monsoon-related diseases,” he said.

The minister added that the century-old Raja Mirasdar Hospital, which serves residents of Thanjavur and neighbouring districts, is getting a new outpatient block constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Equipment worth Rs 2 crore is also being procured. The project will be completed within three weeks, after which Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the 100-bed facility, he said.

Subramanian also remarked that dengue prevalence was high between 2012 and 2017, when the AIADMK was in power, and asserted that the situation had been brought under control since the DMK took charge.

Later, the minister symbolically distributed part of the 2.5 crore medicine kits at a function in Thennangudi. Earlier in the day, he inspected the ongoing construction of a 50-bed emergency care centre at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, being built at a cost of Rs 23.75 crore. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the centre upon completion.