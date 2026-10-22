High fees leaves over 800 MBBS seats vacant in deemed universities across TN, Puducherry

Senior educationist and State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) general secretary P B Prince Gajendra Babu told PTI that the high scorer in NEET, whose financial position does not permit them to get admitted to such private institutions with a high fee, simply opts out. Such candidates do not apply for the counselling.

"The lesser scorer who is financially sound applies and secures the seat," he said, adding, "NEET failed in both of its objectives -- neither ensure merit nor curb commercialisation of medical education."

He said all private medical education institutions, including those deemed to be universities that cannot reduce their fee structure and keep the seats unfilled, must be closed.

"The state governments should be encouraged to open an adequate number of medical colleges wherever needed," he added.

Industry experts cite the excessive annual tuition fees as the main driver behind the low intake.