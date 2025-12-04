High drama, tension mar Deepathoon event in Madurai

MADURAI: Tension prevailed at Tiruparankundram in Madurai on Wednesday evening after the police denied permission for cadres of Hindu Makkal Katchi, Hindu Munnani, and members of other Hindu outfits to light Karthigai Deepam in Deepathoon atop the Tiruparankundram hill.

Hindu outfit members shoved aside police barricades and trekked. After tensions rose, the district administration clamped ban orders under Section 163 of BNSS (144 CrPC) till further orders.

Following this, the outfits went back to Justice GR Swaminathan of HC Bench, who had earlier granted them permission to light the Deepam. Later, the State government filed a plea challenging the order.

When informed that the police stopped despite the court order, the judge issued a fresh order to light Karthigai Deepam and added that the petitioner, including the one from Hindu Makkal Katchi, could go up the hill with CISF security.