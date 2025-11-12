High Court upset with govt's inaction on illegal flagpoles

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, in January, had ordered that all flagpoles erected across the state in public places, state and national highways, and local body areas, without due permission, must be removed by April 28, 2025. This applied to political parties, caste, religious and community organisations. Now, the HC has expressed displeasure over the lack of action against the political parties that have erected flags on road medians.

When the case came up for hearing before Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan to review the implementation of that order, the government informed the court that the guidelines for erecting temporary flagpoles for political events were being framed.

However, the judge observed that despite the court's earlier direction prohibiting flagpoles on road medians, political parties across the board continue to install them in the middle of roads, and no action is taken against them.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan also noted that ruling party flags had been erected on the Anna Flyover in Chennai and stated that he had video footage of the same. The judge instructed the government to submit any order, if one exists, permitting temporary flagpoles.

The government counsel responded that the order allowing flag installations had not been issued and that the existing flagpoles were set up without permission. He further stated that action would be taken against those responsible for erecting them illegally.

Following this, the judge warned that the court would initiate suo motu contempt proceedings over the matter.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran then informed the court that reports had been sought from district collectors regarding actions taken against the unauthorised flagpoles and requested more time to submit them.

Accepting the request, the judge adjourned the hearing to December 3.