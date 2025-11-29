Hi-tech theme park to come at Hogenakkal

CHENNAI: Following the announcement in the State Assembly recently, Tamil Nadu Tourism is set to launch adventure tourism with the latest theme park project at Hogenakkal of Dharmapuri district in the state at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

As per the statistics given by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), Hogenakkal is situated bordering Karnataka at 46 km from Dharmapuri, and in this region, the Cauvery river enters Tamil Nadu with gushing water presentable as a natural falls.

Stating that the theme park will be coming up across 28.4 acres along the scenic Cauvery river, a senior official from the TTDC said that the theme park will have adventure and water sports activities through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Pointing out that a tender has been floated to implement the project, the official said in addition to the water sports, other components of the project include family-friendly theme park rides, kids' theme park rides, adventure rides, floating decks, water sports (kayaking and jet-ski) and a lazy river ride.

He said supporting infrastructure will also be a priority for the theme park. "The infrastructure includes ticketing and visiting reception centres, changing rooms and rest rooms, food court, kiosks, cafes, first aid and safety centre, watch towers, lifeguard stations and souvenir shops", he added.

About appointing private operators for the proposed theme park, he said, "The selected organisation, which will have rich experience in the theme park field, will maintain and develop this Hogenakkal project for at least ten years, likely starting from 2026".

Justifying the implementation of the theme park at Hogenakkal to increase the income of the travellers, the TTDC official claimed that the approximate tourist footfall in 2024 was 22.58 lakhs, and it is expected to increase by more than 20% if the theme park is established.

According to the other data given by TTDC is that the Corporation has also commenced its activities for setting up a similar theme park at Mukkombu of Trichy district in an area of 3.75 acres for Rs 1.87 crore.

Both theme parks will be developed on a Design–Build–Finance–Operate–Transfer (DBFOT) model, where private developers will invest, design, build, and operate the attractions for ten years, which is extendable by five years, before handing them back to TTDC.