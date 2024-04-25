As blistering heatwave hits Tamil Nadu, here are some tips to stay safe

CHENNAI: With the mercury levels rising and heatwave prevalent in several parts of the State, the hospitals are seeing a large number of cases of heat related illnesses. Doctors say that children, infants, elderly, pregnant women, outdoor workers, and labourers are the ones who need to be more careful from the harmful effects of excessive heat.

One can easily get dehydrated if they don’t maintain a proper hydration.

Heat gain can be due to heat generated by the body or heat through the environment. The heatwaves are associated with lot of complications.

"Heat stroke is the most common when the he body is unable to control its temperature. When temperature rises above 103 and the body is unable to cool down. The skin becomes red and dry. Headache, nausea, dizziness, seizures, hyperventilation, muscle twitching and confusion and at times loss of consciousness is common. Heat stroke needs immediate medication attention, one should reach out to doctor," says Dr Afreen Shabir, Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Health City, Chennai.

Heat cramps is caused due to heavy sweating during intense exercise, muscle spasm and cramps are unbearable.

Heat exhaustion is marked by fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, and excessive sweating.

Dr Afreen says that heat stress is when the body is unable to cool down and the sweat takes time to evaporate since the humidity is high. Heat exhaustion can also occur when the body overheats. Symptoms may include heavy sweating and a rapid pulse and Sunburn and heat rash causes redness, painful red blisters on skin, rashes are itchy and causes discomfort. It is very common on the chest, back and hands.

Health experts also say that chronic conditions like respiratory and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events are noted during peak summers leading to accelerated illness and hospitalisation and premature deaths.

Frequent headaches, migraines can be triggered due to heat.

Dr Spoorthi Arun, Internal Medicine Consultant, Promed Hospital advises to avoid outdoor activities during peak sun intensity, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Schedule strenuous activities for cooler parts of the day, like early morning or late evening, and always seek shade when outdoors during daytime.

She also added that it is important to protect your skin with broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30, reapplying every two hours, especially if you're swimming or sweating. Sun protection is a critical step in your summer health routine, alongside hydration and proper clothing.

Meanwhile, keeping your eyes protected from the sun is also important as UV can damage the eyes. Dr Soundari, Regional Head of Clinical Services at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital explains that summer heat and humidity can lead to an increase in eye infections. "To prevent eye infections, keep your eyes clean by washing your hands frequently and avoiding touching your eyes. If you wear contact lenses, follow proper hygiene practices, including washing your hands before inserting or removing your lenses and replacing them as prescribed by your doctor."

How to avoid health complications during a heatwave:-