18 districts in Tamil Nadu to experience heat waves until 28 April, says Meteorological Department

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Thursday warned that a heat wave may prevail until April 28 and the temperature might increase in some places more than usual.

The 18 districts of Tamil Nadu that will face the heat wave are reported to be Tirupathur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Trichy, Ariyalur and Perambalur, and the temperature will rise from 3 degrees Celsius to 5 degrees Celsius, stated a report.

It is noted that from Friday to Sunday in Tirupathur, Vellore, Coimbatore, and more 24 northern districts, the temperature might increase by 4 to 7 degrees.

The temperature in other places in state will reach a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department also said that there is a possibility of light rain in some places in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.