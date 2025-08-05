Help former staff of Sterlite, says Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to extend support to those who lost their jobs following the closure of the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, she said, “Several new companies have been established in Thoothukudi. The airport infrastructure has been upgraded. Foreign investments are coming in due to improved economic conditions. Such new ventures should also benefit those who lost jobs after the closure of Sterlite plant. The Chief Minister should take immediate steps.”

Criticising former Union minister P Chidambaram’s claim about 6.5 lakh Bihar voters being added to Tamil Nadu rolls, she said, “The Election Commission has clarified the issue. If leaders not residing in the constituency can contest in Tamil Nadu, why can’t people from other states vote here?”

The former Governor also criticised the State government for discontinuing subsidies for snakebite prevention tools for farmers and alleged irregularities in temple management under the HR&CE Department.

Referring to BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran hosting alliance leaders, she said, “Politics happens not only on stage but also on the dinner table.”