Heist at spl Delhi rep's house exposes sad state of L&O, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pointing out to a burglary at former DMK Member of Parliament AKS Vijayan's house in Thanjavur, in which valuables, including gold and silver, were reportedly stolen, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss criticised that it was a reflection of the State government's failure in upholding law and order.

Anbumani said that the thieves dared to make away with 300 sovereigns, silver utensils weighing several kilograms, and several lakhs of rupees in cash from the house of Tamil Nadu Government’s Special Representative in New Delhi.

This heist has happened despite Vijayan's residence being under continuous police protection due to his position, the PMK president said. There seems to be no end to such robberies, even in the homes of DMK members, he added.

Only two days ago in Coimbatore, a north Indian gang looted from 13 houses within a span of just two hours in a Tamil Nadu Housing Board apartment for government officials and journalists, he pointed out. "Unable to prevent the crime spree, the police are diverting attention by announcing that they had shot the burglars," he alleged.

Saying that the fundamental responsibility of any state government is to ensure that its citizens live without fear, Anbumani claimed that the DMK government has failed even in this fundamental duty.

"The lives and properties of the people are unsafe. This is the true 'achievement' of the DMK government," he charged.