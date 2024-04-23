HEIs, schools in TN instructed to avoid special classes for students this summer

CHENNAI: As the weather department has warned that the summer here in Tamil Nadu would witness high temperatures and heat waves, the higher educational institutions and schools were advised to avoid special classes and camps for the students especially in the open areas.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that unlike government colleges, many private institutions would conduct special classes, project sessions and special coaching in sports during every summer season.

"However, as the Met department has warned that severe heat conditions would persist during the next few weeks, we have asked to be cautious in conducting special camps this summer", he added.

Stating that the colleges were also asked to take all precautionary measures for the students while conducting summer camps especially in the open areas, he said "in case of severe heat conditions, the management of the institutions were also asked to avoid such gatherings".

With regard to the schools, the official pointed out that the private schools would also usually conduct special classes for the students, who will be appearing for board exams in the coming academic year.

"This was usually done to increase the pass percentage of the students", he said.

He said as the new admissions would be going on till June, the management of both government and private schools were instructed to provide all facilities including the availability of drinking water facilities to the parents and the children.

"It was also instructed that the new admissions to the schools should not be conducted in the open areas", he added.